Cardington VB gets win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington picked up a win over a county rival on Thursday, as they defeated Northmor by scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-23.

The team finished with 49 team kills in the match. Hannah Wickline had 14 of that number, while Liz Long had 10 kills and 11 digs and Izzy Wickline picked up eight kills and two blocks. Also, Kyleigh Bonnette tallied 36 assists and five aces.

For Northmor, Reagan Swihart had two blocks. Both Julianne Kincaid and Leslie Brubaker tallied nine kills, with Brubaker adding six digs. Lexi Wenger and Megan Adkins had two kills each and Abby Donner finished with eight digs. Macy Miracle contributed 22 assists, nine digs and an ace.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS