The Mount Gilead golf team was edged by Centerburg at Sycamore Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

While both teams recorded a score of 188, the Trojans took the win based on having the better fifth score. MG’s Graham Simpson was the match medalist, as he shot 44 on the day.

