Cardington, Highland fall in season openers

A slow start proved costly for the Cardington football team when they traveled to Plymouth on Friday.

While the Pirates outscored their hosts 18-12 over the final two periods of play, they surrendered 36 straight points in the first half of a game they lost by a 48-18 margin.

Plymouth scored twice in the first quarter to lead 14-0 and added three scores in the second period to hold a 36-0 advantage going into the half. While Cardington tallied three touchdowns over the final two quarters, they would be unable to get closer than a 30-point margin.

Plymouth held a 343-180 advantage in total yards, while Cardington also was hurt by a pair of turnovers.

Highland Scots

Highland was unable to light up the scoreboard Friday night when the team hosted Bloom Carroll in their season-opening football contest.

The Scots fell behind by a 17-0 margin in the first quarter and gave up one touchdown in both the second and fourth periods in suffering a 31-0 defeat.

Bloom-Carroll held a 292-230 advantage in total yards, with Kadin Johnson throwing for 143 of that amount, completing 13 passes in the game. Landon Remmert had four catches for 93 yards.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

