Northmor girls second at Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor girls’ cross country team took second place in the 19-team Bucyrus Elks Invitational on Saturday.

The team, which only finished behind Buckeye Valley, was paced by Lauren Johnson, who ran 14th in 21:07. Riley Johnson took 17th in 21:11.88, while Julia Kanagy ran 18th in 21:14, Julianna Ditullio claimed 21st in 21:23.95 and Olivia Goodson finished 25th in 21:51.29. Sabrina Kelley took 53rd in 23:29.41 and Felicia Galleher picked up 85th in 24:42.27.

Also, Sydney Kelley was 123rd, Carolyn McGaulley was 138th and Bailey Snyder was 185th.

The Highland girls placed seventh as a team, with Camberly Schade running fifth in 20:20.67. Mia White placed 36th in 22:36.53, Lauren Garber finished 37th in 22:36.72 and Jade Disbennett was 38th in 22:37.52. Hayley Dailey took 93rd in 24:52.16, Shelby Conley ran 96th in 25:02.13 and Joanna Pauley finished 105th in 25:25.9.

Also, Samantha Trusler was 115th, Julia Pauley was 122nd, Madison Howard was 145th, Abigail Jordan was 171st and Jana Van Dyke was 179th.

Elyria Catholic won the 21-team boys’ race, while Highland took sixth place and Northmor was seventh.

Leading the Scots was Hunter Bolton, who finished 20th in 17:58.46. Bruce Jordan ran 36th in 18:29.04, Joel Roberts finished 37th in 18:30.11 and Zachary Wetzel took 38th in 18:30.35. Caleb Wetzel finished 43rd in 18:41.35, Aaron Gannon took 56th in 18:55.8 and Corban Benedict claimed 57th in 18:57.16.

Also, Kaden Miller was 59th, Nefiano Bumpus was 89th, Grath Garee was 118th, Bode Sardinha was 163rd, Mateo Bumpus was 174th, Bryce Schott was 203rd and Casey Conley was 218th.

Northmor’s Gavvin Keen finished fifth in 17:21.48, while Austin Amens was 10th in 17:33.38 and Kooper Keen took 29th in 18:17.92. Lucas Weaver placed 47th in 18:44.14, while T.J. Diehl ran 98th in 19:40.36, Connor Radojcsics claimed 112th in 20:04.24 and P.J. Lower took 140th in 20:52.31.

Also, Dylan Amens was 158th, Jayden McClain was 178th, Kolten Hart was 204th, Tyler Parsons was 224th and Nyk Cook was 233rd.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, Cardington ran in the Westerville North Classic. Competing in the Division II-III varsity race, the boys’ team finished sixth out of seven teams.

Mason White placed sixth in 16:40 to lead the team, while Racine Hallabrin was 18th in 17:37. Kaleb Meade took 34th in 18:41, Mike Rose was 45th in 19:26 and Austin Henthorn took 54th in 20:48. Devin Gheen picked up 55th in 20:58 and Gauge Higgins was 58th in 21:18.

Also, Jimmy Hallabrin was 60th. The team also had three runners compete in the Division II-III open race. Ryan Clinger was 20th, Sam West was 24th and Bryce Moodispaugh was 26th.

The girls, who didn’t field a full team, ran in the Division II-III open race. Loey Hallabrin claimed first place in 20:13, while Morgan White was second in 23:23 and Marlo Young finished seventh in 25:18.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS