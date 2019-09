By Rob Hamilton

Clear Fork defeated the Highland boys by a 6-1 count in soccer on Saturday.

The Colts picked up two goals in the first half and added four more in the second before Highland was able to prevent the shutout by getting a goal from Aiden Ward with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Adi Karya stopped 13 shots from the goalie position for the Scots.

