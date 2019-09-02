Highland taking Hall of Fame nominations

Highland Local School District is taking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

In order to be eligible for nomination, athletes must be out of high school for 10 years. Coaches and/or administrators may also be nominated as long as they have been removed from coaching and/or service to Highland Local School District for five years. Nominations will be accepted from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30. The class induction will be Jan. 17, 2020 at Highland High School.

Athletic Hall of Fame Committee Chair Tim Hilborn is excited about the opportunity to honor some of the best athletes in the history of Highland Local School District.

“Each year, we enjoy learning more about the history of our community and its past student athletes, coaches, and administrators,” Hilborn said. “Part of this process is learning about their achievements, looking through our athletic history, and figuring out how to share their stories with those in the community today.”

Highland Athletic Director Mike DeLaney looks forward to the current student athletes learning more about the history of Highland athletics.

“Participating in athletics takes leadership, self-discipline, and commitment to something greater than oneself,” DeLaney said. “The stories of the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will help our student athletes see that the work they are doing pays off while they are in high school and later on in their lives.

To nominate a past athlete of Highland Local School District, please visit https://highland.k12.oh.us/hall-of-fame and click on the nomination form.

If you would like to nominate someone in person, please visit the following local businesses to pick up a form:

· Highland Pizza & Ice Cream 6530 OH-229 Marengo, Ohio 43334

· Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware 20 S. Main Street Marengo, Ohio 43334

· Chesterville General Store 33 E. Sandusky St, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019

Once the form has been completed please mail it to Highland Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Athletic Director’s Office, Highland High School, 1300 St. Rt. 314, Marengo, OH 43334 or drop it off in the Highland High School office.

The purpose of the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame is to foster the athletic programs of Highland High School by properly honoring and recognizing those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Athletic Department.