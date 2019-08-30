Highland VB claims home win over Pirates

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland volleyball team improved to 4-1, 2-0 in league play on Thursday with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 win over visiting Cardington.

In claiming the three-game win, the Scots got 17 kills from Raina Terry, while Kendall Stover had 12 kills and two blocks and both Makenna Belcher and Gena West contributed seven kills each. Also, Abby Eusey served four aces in the match.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS