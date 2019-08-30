Highland second in KMAC golf competition

By Rob Hamilton

In the second KMAC golf meet, which was held at Apple Valley on Thursday, Highland finished second to East Knox.

While the Bulldogs won with 342 shots, the Scots weren’t far behind, finishing with 347. Leading the way for Highland was Gunner Oakley, who shot a career low score of 78 to finish second individually to East Knox’s Drew Salyers, who shot 63.

Emerson Grassbaugh shot 82 for the Scots, while Drew Santo had a round of 91 and Bryce Rinehart scored 96. Also, Luke Cain shot 98 and Owen Mott shot 100.

Mount Gilead placed fourth in the meet, shooting 366 on the day. The team also boasted the third-place individual golfer, as Mallory Graham recorded an 18-hole total of 80.

Results from Cardington and Northmor were not available.

