Cardington runners at Utica

Cardington’s cross country teams competed at the Utica Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday, running on what coach Erik Kyrk described as a “hilly, damp, tough course with a bit of fog”.

The boys’ team finished fifth out of seven teams in the race, but had the individual champion. Mason White finished first with a course record time of 18:20.6. Racine Hallabrin took eighth in 20:11, while Mike Rose was 24th in 21:59 and Austin Henthorn claimed 32nd in 23:29. Devin Gheen ran 39th in 24:51, Jim Hallabrin placed 52nd in 27:22 and Ryan Clinger was 55th in 27:29.

Also, Kaleb Meade was 58th, Sam West was 59th and Bryce Moodispaugh was 64th.

The girls only had three runners compete; however, Loey Hallabrin placed second in 22:55. Morgan White finished 12th in 25:55 and Marlo Young was 28th in 29:25 to round out the team’s finishers.

