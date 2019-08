By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland earned their second golf win in as many days on Tuesday when they topped host Fredericktown by a 165-250 margin.

Emerson Grassbaugh earned medalist honors by shooting 37. He was followed by Gunner Oakley’s round of 40. Luke Cain shot 43 and Owen Mott followed at 45 shots to round out the team’s top four.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS