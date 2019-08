By Rob Hamilton

Cardington fell in four games to Fredericktown in a home volleyball match on Tuesday. The scores were 16-25, 25-23, 18-25 and 23-25.

Audrey Brininger and Hannah Wickline both had 15 kills for the Pirates, while Cadie Long recorded 33 digs.

