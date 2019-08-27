Northmor tops MG in Monday volleyball

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor improved to 4-1 in volleyball, as well as 2-0 in KMAC play, with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 win over Mount Gilead in a road match.

Julianne Kincaid finished with one block, six digs and seven kills in the win; while Macy Miracle had 28 assists, 12 digs and five aces. Megan Adkins had three assists and four kills and Leslie Brubaker contributed six digs, seven aces and 16 kills. Also, Lexi Wenger had one ace and three kills and Reagan Swihart added five kills.

Northmor also won the JV and freshmen matches.

