Highland soccer teams split Monday contests

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ soccer team got into the win column on Monday with a 4-0 win at home against Loudonville.

The Scots broke a scoreless tie with 12 minutes remaining in the first half when Zach Granger scored on a free kick. Highland would add to their lead as soon as the second half started with a quick goal by Jaguar Wilson on an assist from Colton Gustafson. Later in the half, Austin Smith had an unassisted goal and Thomas Cruz scored on a Caleb Hunter assist.

Head coach John Sachleben credited Jack Chaffee, Aiden Ward, Xaiver Privette, Jeffery Smith and Jordan Brooks for strong defensive play that helped goalie Adi Karya to record a shutout.

The girls’ team also played on Monday, but fell at Mount Vernon by a 3-0 margin.

Neither team could get on the board in the first half, but Mount Vernon tallied three scores in the second half to earn the win.

Coach Mike Delaney felt his team showed effort and energy in the game and also credited his team’s defense for limiting MV’s scoring opportunities.

