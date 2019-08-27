Golf teams in action Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland claimed a 175-264 win over Northmor in Monday golf action.

The Scots got a round of 42 from Gunner Oakley, who earned medalist honors with that performance. Emerson Grassbaugh scored 44, as did Drew Santo. Owen Mott shot 45 to round out the team’s top four.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead competed in golf against East Knox and Danville on Monday.

Their score of 182 put them in front of the Blue Devils, but behind the Bulldogs. Mallory Graham recorded a round of 42 to pace the team’s effort.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell to North Union by a 164-188 margin in golf Monday.

Danny Vaught shot 45 to lead the Pirates, while Cayman Spires had a round of 46. Josh Shook scored 49 and Liam Warren rounded out the team’s performance by shooting 58.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS