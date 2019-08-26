Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 28
• East Knox at Mount Gilead, boys’ golf, 4 p.m.
• Centerburg at Cardington, boys’ golf, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• KMAC Meet #2 at Apple Valley, boys’ golf, 11:30 a.m.
• Crestview at Highland, girls’ golf, 4:30 p.m.
• Cardington at Highland, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
• Cardington at Plymouth, football, 7 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Colonel Crawford, football, 7 p.m.
• Elgin at Northmor, football, 7 p.m.
• Bloom-Carroll at Highland, football, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
• Cardington at Westerville North, cross country, 8 a.m.
• Highland and Northmor at Bucyrus Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, boys’ soccer, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• Northmor at Wynford, cross country, 4:30 p.m.
• Cardington at Danville, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Highland at Fredericktown, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• East Knox at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.