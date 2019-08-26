Northmor, MG claiming cross country titles

The Northmor girls’ cross country team claimed the title at the school’s invitational, which was held last Monday.

The Lady Golden Knights were first of eight teams with a total of 29 points. Julia Kanagy finished third in 22:34.81, while Lauren Johnson was fourth in 22:37.66 and Riley Johnson finished fifth in 22:41.1. Julianna Ditullio claimed sixth in 22:43.32, Sabrina Kelley was 11th in 23:54.31, Olivia Goodson claimed 24th in 25:07.74 and Emilee Jordan ran 26th in 25:21.66.

Also, Felicia Galleher was 34th, Kahlene Brinkman was 38th, Sydney Kelley was 42nd, Maddison Yaussy was 45th, Carolyn McGaulley was 52nd and Bailey Snyder was 73rd.

Highland’s girls finished third in the meet, scoring 117 points. Mia White placed 14th in 24:05.95, while Lauren Garber took 23rd in 25:02.45. Samantha Trusler claimed 33rd in 26:38.95, Shelby Conley was 37th in 27:32.74 and Hayley Dailey placed 39th in 27:41.37. Joanna Pauley (53rd, 30:38.31) and Julia Pauley (62nd (32:08.91) rounded out the top seven.

Also, Juli Ward was 69th and Madison Howard was 70th.

The boys’ race was won by Fredericktown, who tallied 41 points. In the nine-team event, Highland was second (65 points), while Northmor took third (69).

Highland’s top runner was Bruce Jordan, who finished ninth in 19:26.04. Hunter Bolton was 11th in 19:32.71, Aaron Gannon placed 13th in 19:34.86, Zachary Wetzel took 14th in 19:47.39, Joel Roberts finished 18th in 20:07.05, Caleb Wetzel ran 19th in 20:14.28 and Corban Benedict took 22nd in 20:32.76.

Also, Kaden Miller was 27th, Alexander McCafferty was 38th, Nefiano Bumpus was 44th, Grath Garee was 46th, Bode Sardinha was 48th, Mateo Bumpus was 72nd, Bryce Schott was 87th and Casey Conley was 96th.

The Golden Knights were paced by Gavvin Keen, who was second in 18:34.87. Austin Amens was sixth in 18:58.38, while Kooper Keen took 10th in 19:26.37 and Lucas Weaver took 20th in 20:23.49. T.J. Diehl placed 36th in 21:03.96, Connor Radojcsics was 52nd in 22:36.04 and Jedd Adams ran 61st in 23:16.3.

Also, Dylan Amens was 64th, Jayden McClain was 69th, P.J. Lower was 76th, Kolten Hart was 77th and Nyk Cook was 85th.

Upper Sandusky Invitational

The Mount Gilead cross country teams got off to a good start on Tuesday, with the boys winning an 18-team meet with 42 points and the girls taking second out of 14 with 61 points.

Liam Dennis led the boys with a second-place finish in 16:26.8, while Ethan Supplee was third in 16:27.09. Brett Shipman placed seventh in 16:49.77, Michael Snopik ran 10th in 17:44.28 and Eric Mowery was 20th in 18:25.77. Ethan Kemp took 29th in 19:04.52 and Reed Supplee finished 34th in 19:13.29.

Also, Ryan Caudill was 65th, Wyatt Harriman was 68th, Bradley Butcher was 75th, Tyler Knight was 99th, Philip Emberg was 116th, Ethan Honzo was 118th, Cole Hershner was 124th, Aiden Honzo was 132nd, Logan Welsh was 149th, Colt Hedrick was 162nd, Mason Kidwell was 167th and Samuel Baer was 177th.

In the girls’ meet, the team captured the top two places overall, as Allison Johnson finished first in 18:56.55 and Baylee Hack claimed second in 19:11.89. Emily Hanft followed in 13th place with a time of 21:22.63, while Olivia Millisor was 14th in 21:23.78. Michaela McGill took 34th in 22:22.08, Tatum Neal finished 98th in 25:21.48 and Emily Randall claimed 105th in 25:50.13.

Also, Karley Wallace was 118th, Dakota Shipman was 138th, Rebeka Clark was 139th, Zoie Barron was 144th, Meaghan Clapper was 146th, Skye Shipman was 162, Mikala Harris was 165th and Amber Snow was 170th.

The Cardington boys finished fifth in the race, as Mason White took fourth place in 16:29.23. Racine Hallabrin claimed 28th in 18:57.01, while Kaleb Meade took 35th in 19:13.93. Mike Rose was 60th in 20:20.75, Gage Higgins finished 95th in 21:45.56, James Hallabrin placed 114th in 22:19.44 and Austin Henthorn claimed 122nd in 22:32.09.

Also, Devin Gheen was 147th, Ryan Clinger was 174th and Sam West was 189th.

The girls didn’t have a full team. Louie Hallabrin finished ninth in 21:04.96, while Morgan White was 49th in 23:11.39 and Hazel Jolliff claimed 110th in 26:14.04.

Colonel Crawford Invitational

The Northmor girls finished first in the nine-team Colonel Crawford Invitational on Saturday.

Lauren Johnson led the team with a sixth-place finish in 21:13.37. Riley Johnson was seventh in 21:18.87, Julia Kanagy took eighth in 21:22..26 and Julianna Ditullio ran ninth in 21:23.21. Olivia Goodson placed 19th in 22:14.36, Sabrina Kelley claimed 20th in 22:23.56 and Emilee Jordan finished 30th in 23:27.79.

Also, Felicia Galleher was 41st, Sydney Kelley was 43rd, Carolyn McGaulley was 58th, Maddison Yaussy was 64th, Kahlene Brinkman was 65th and Bailey Snyder was 79th.

Cardington competed in the meet, but didn’t have a full team. Louie Hallabrin finished second in 20:32.06, Morgan White was 24th in 22:43.88 and Marlo Young took 57th in 25:43.35.

In the boys’ race, Northmor took second to Upper Sandusky, while Cardington finished third.

Gavvin Keen led the Golden Knights with a seventh-place finish in 17:50.22. Austin Amens ran ninth in 18:06.17, Kooper Keen took 11th in 18:21.65 and Lucas Weaver finished 30th in 19:19.89. T.J. Diehl finished 32nd in 19:24.44, Connor Radojcsics got 60th in 20:25.57 and Jedd Adams ran 79th in 21:22.99.

Also, Dylan Amens was 80th, P.J. Lower was 85th, Jayden McClain was 101th, Kolten Hart was 105th and Nyk Cook was 119th.

For Cardington, Mason White won the race in 16:25.32, while Racine Hallabrin was fifth in 17:41.7 and Kaleb Meade finished 12th in 18:25.68. Mike Rose took 31st in 19:20.85, Gauge Higgins was 52nd in 20:02.85, James Hallabrin claimed 57th in 20:21.88 and Austin Henthorn took 58th in 20:24.49.

Also, Devin Gheen was 59th, Ryan Clinger was 124th and Sam West was 132nd.

Seneca East Classic

The Mount Gilead boys claimed first place out of 27 teams Saturday at the White race of the Seneca East Classic.

The team claimed the first three spots in the race, as Ethan Supplee was first in 16:31.12, Liam Dennis took second in 16:34.16 and Brett Shipman finished third in 16:37.7. Eric Mowery placed 18th in 18:02.3, Reed Supplee claimed 59th in 19:09.65, Ethan Kemp was 60th in 19:10.28 and Seamus Walsh took 111th in 20:17.87.

Also, Tyler Knight was 129th, Wyatt Harriman was 130th, Philip Emberg was 134th, Ryan Caudill was 136th, Cole Hershner was 148th, Aiden Honzo was 200th, Colt Hedrick was 214th and Samuel Baer was 239th.

The girls’ team finished second in the meet. Allison Johnson placed first in 18:56.62, while Baylee Hack was second in 19:03.78. Olivia Millisor gave the team a third top-10 runner, finishing 10th in 21:15.17; while Michaela McGill ran 45th in 23:17.11, Emily Randall was 82nd in 24:46.33, Tatum Neal took 89th in 24:50.08 and Karley Wallace was 112th in 25:57.16.

Also, Rebeka Clark was 136th, Zoie Barron was 161st, Meaghan Clapper was 173rd, Skye Shipman was 200th, Kikala Harris was 209th, Riley Saylor was 218th and Amber Snow was 221st.

Newark Catholic Invitational

The Highland cross country teams ran at Newark Catholic on Saturday, with the girls finishing ninth and the boys taking 12th.

The girls were led by Camberly Schade, who finished in 21:55. Jade Disbennett (23:15), Lauren Garber (23:32), Hayley Dailey (25:33) and Shelby Conley (25:34) rounded out the team’s top five.

In the boys’ race, Hunter Bolton led the team by finishing in 18:41. Zach Wetzel had a time of 19:14, while Joel Roberts finished in 19:15, Tucker Tague had a time of 19:31 and Bruce Jordan rounded out the top five in 19:33.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

