Scot soccer teams see action

The Highland girls’ soccer team tied Whetstone last Monday, as both teams played to a 3-3 score.

The Lady Scots battled back throughout the match, as they trailed 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before tying the match on a goal by Izzy Arnett-Tomasek with eight minutes remaining.

Arnett-Tomasek finished with two of her team’s three goals, while Lily McElroy scored the other.

The boys’ team fell by a 5-1 margin to Whetstone. The team had five shots in the first half, but could not convert as they fell behind by a 2-0 margin.

Whetstone was able to increase their lead in the second half, although the Scots did score their first goal of the year on a free kick by Zach Granger. Goalie Adi Karya and inside back Xaiver Privette also were commended for their play in the contest.

Both teams fell in closely-contested games at Galion on Wednesday.

The girls lost a 2-1 contest. The team had plenty of scoring chances in the first half, but could not convert. Galion then scored two goals in the first half to claim the lead.

Highland did get a late goal by Arnett-Tomasek to cut their deficit in half, but were unable to catch up to their hosts.

The boys lost a 1-0 decision to the Tigers. In the first half, Highland had 14 shots on goal, but the score remained tied at zero at the intermission. Galion scored what would be the winning goal midway through the second half, as they made that one goal hold up for the remainder of play.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

