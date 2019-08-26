MG hosts golf invitational

Mount Gilead hosted their golf invitational on Saturday at Sycamore Creek Golf Course, with the host team finishing eighth of 22 teams with a total of 371 shots.

The top scores for the team were recorded by Steven Street, with an 85, and Mallory Graham, who shot 86.

Pleasant won the meet with a team total of 326, while Mount Vernon was second and Buckeye Valley and Seneca East tied for third.

Also competing locally were Highland (12th, 381), Cardington (16th, 422) and Northmor (20th, 512). Owen Mott led Highland with a score of 89. Emerson Grassbaugh shot 92, Gunner Oakley recorded a total of 95 and Bryce Rinehart scored 105. Also, Luke Cain shot 106.

Cardington’s Cayman Spires shot 92, while Danny Vaught (100), Josh Shook (106) and Liam Warren (124) followed.

Northmor’s individual scores were not available.

Previously this season, the Indians opened by shooting 416 in the first KMAC meet of the year to finish fifth. They would then rebound to shot 170 in defeating Fredericktown. Graham led the team with a medalist round of 37. Graham also was the medalist in the team’s 186 round against Northmor.

At the Utica Invitational, the team shot 355, getting a round of 75 from Graham and one of 81 by Street. In a triangular meet, they lost to Centerburg, but defeated Highland, shooting 177 in the process. Graham was co-medalist with a round of 40. Graham then was medalist in a home win over Highland. She shot 39, while the team scored 182.

Highland Scots

On Monday, Highland fell 175-177 to Mount Gilead in golf. Drew Santo paced the team as meet co-medalist, shooting 40. Owen Mott recorded a score of 44, while Gunner Oakley shot 46 and Emerson Grassbaugh tallied 47 shots. Also, Branton Howard shot 51 and Bryce Rinehart scored 52.

In their 182-188 loss to Mount Gilead on Wednesday, Highland was led by Rinehart, who shot 45. Santo and Grassbaugh followed with rounds of 47, while both Oakley and Howard scored 49 and Owen Mott rounded out the team with a total of 51.

On Friday, the Scots fell to Johnstown by a 171-197 margin. The team was led by Oakley, who shot a season-best 40 on the day.

Cardington Pirates

On Monday, Cardington shot 208 against East Knox, who won with 179 shots and Danville, who did not have a full team.

Cayman Spires led the team by shooting 49. Danny Vaught had 52 shots, while Josh Shook had 53 and Liam Warren followed with 54.

On Thursday, they earned a 208-213 win over Crestline.

Vaught shot 46 to be medalist, while Spires had 49 shots. Shook finished with a round of 56 and Warren scored 57.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

