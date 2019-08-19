Highland, Cardington open VB season with wins

Highland’s volleyball team kicked off their season on Saturday with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 win over host Delaware Hayes. Both the JV and freshman team also won, giving the Scots a clean sweep on the day.

Raina Terry and Kendall Stover both tallied 12 kills in the win, while Makenna Belcher added nine. Lillee Keltner finished the day with 36 assists; Abby Eusey picked up four kills, four blocks and two aces and Darcie Walters also contributed a pair of aces.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington avenged their 2018 district semifinal loss when they opened the new season of volleyball by defeating Pleasant by a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 margin.

“Great start to the season,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Great team win and all-around win. At points, we had four freshmen on the court and we didn’t miss a beat — we could not tell they were freshmen.”

Of those freshmen, Audrey Brininger had 10 kills and 15 digs, while Cadie Long tallied 20 digs. Also, senior Hannah Wickline had eight kills and two blocks and junior Kayleigh Bonnette finished with 36 assists.

