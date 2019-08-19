Local golf teams seeing action

On Aug. 12, the Cardington golf team played Centerburg to a 170-170 tie and edged Highland 170-171 at Wyandot Golf Course.

Cayman Spires shot 41 to lead the Pirates, while Danny Vaught shot 42, Josh Shook scored 43 and Liam Warren had a round of 44.

For Highland, both Gunner Oakley and Owen Mott finished with rounds of 41. Drew Santo shot 44 and Emerson Grassbaugh had 45 strokes. Also, Branton Howard shot 49 and Luke Cain shot 51.

Two days later at King’s Mill, the results were reversed between the Pirates and Scots, as Highland took a 166-203 win.

Grassbaugh shot 39 to lead all scorers, while Oakley scored 41 and both Mott and Santo shot 43. Also, Bryce Rinehart shot 49 and Cain finished with 54 shots.

Vaught paced Cardington with a round of 40. Shoot shot 45, Spires scored 47 and Devonn Howard had a round of 71.

Highland Scots

In the first of three KMAC tournaments, Highland finished third behind East Knox and Centerburg. The Scots tallied 386 strokes in the meet, which was held Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Emerson Grassbaugh shot 92 to lead Highland, while Gunner Oakley had a round of 94 and Owen Mott scored 99. Also, Drew Santo shot 101 and both Branton Howard and Bryce Rinehart finished with 102 shots.

One day later, the team took eighth at the Delaware Invite with a score of 356.

Oakley led the team with 84 shots, while Grassbaugh had 88 and Santo finished with a round of 89. Also, Mott scored 95, Bryce Rinehart shot 101 and Howard finished with a round of 108.

Highland edged Clear Fork by a 174-179 margin last Tuesday, as both Oakley and Santo shot 42 in the contest.

Grassbaugh scored 43, while Rinehart shot 47. Also, Howard scored 49 and Mott had a round of 53.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

