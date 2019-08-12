Cindric wins Saturday

For the second straight week, Austin Cindric claimed first place in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, as he took the checkered flag at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday.

Cindric won the pole position for the race and followed that up by leading 46 of 75 laps. Second-place finisher Christopher Bell also led a fair amount of laps, while third place went to A.J. Allmendinger, who won the first NASCAR event at Mid-Ohio.

There also were three support series that raced throughout Friday and Saturday, including the return of the stadium super trucks, who made their Mid-Ohio debut two weeks ago during the road course’s IndyCar weekend.

Robby Gordon won the Friday truck race, with Casey Mears finishing second and Ryan Eversley claimed third place. Three different racers took the podium on Saturday, as Matt Brabham ran first and was followed by Jeff Hoffman and Cole Potts.

Three races were ran in the Formula 4 series, with two being held on Friday and the third taking place Saturday. In the first of Friday’s events, Kiko Porto placed first. Joshua Car took second and Nicky Hays claimed third. Car moved up to first place in the second race of the day, while Hayes also moved up, as he finished second. Third place went to Guilherme Peixoto.

On Saturday, Car won his second race of the weekend. He was followed by Christian Brooks, who ran second, and Peixoto, who took third place for the second straight race.

There also were two races in the Trans Am series on Saturday, with the first one being for groups TA, Super GT and GT; and the second one featuring the TA2 group.

Ernie Francis Jr. won the pole position for both overall and the TA group and was able to maintain that advantage on his way to placing first over Chris Dyson. The Super GT class was won by Mark Boden, while Ken Thwaits placed second. Only one GT entrant, Larry Funk, was involved in the race.

In the TA2 race, Marc Miller edged Scott Lagasse Jr. to finish in first place. Pole sitter Rafa Matos rounded out the podium finishers by taking third.

Austin Cindric claimed the checkered flag on Saturday when the NASCAR Xfinity series raced at Mid-Ohio. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_austincindric.jpg Austin Cindric claimed the checkered flag on Saturday when the NASCAR Xfinity series raced at Mid-Ohio. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Stadium Super Trucks returned to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_trucks.jpg Stadium Super Trucks returned to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel In three races held over the weekend in the Formula 4 series, Joshua Car picked up two wins and a second-place finish. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_joshuacar.jpg In three races held over the weekend in the Formula 4 series, Joshua Car picked up two wins and a second-place finish. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Marc Miller took first place on Saturday during the second of two races featuring the Trans Am series. He competed in the TA2 group. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_marcmiller.jpg Marc Miller took first place on Saturday during the second of two races featuring the Trans Am series. He competed in the TA2 group. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

