Northmor holds youth football camp

The Northmor Golden Knights’ football coaches held a three-day football camp with over 40 kids in grades 3-6 attending. High school and junior high football players helped run the camp and coach the kids in Ultimate Football games. The camp was free of charge and each participant received a t-shirt thanks to camp sponsors Mark Erlsten of Erlsten Brothers Maple Syrup; Andy Bower of Edward Jones, Mount Gilead; Candi Bowlin of Bowlin Real Estate and John Armrose Jr. of Armrose Electrical. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_IMG_9576-3-.jpg The Northmor Golden Knights’ football coaches held a three-day football camp with over 40 kids in grades 3-6 attending. High school and junior high football players helped run the camp and coach the kids in Ultimate Football games. The camp was free of charge and each participant received a t-shirt thanks to camp sponsors Mark Erlsten of Erlsten Brothers Maple Syrup; Andy Bower of Edward Jones, Mount Gilead; Candi Bowlin of Bowlin Real Estate and John Armrose Jr. of Armrose Electrical. Courtesy Photo