Mid Ohio Bullets 14u squad ends season

The Mid Ohio Bullets 14u team completed its season with a 27-10 record. They won the Eagle Classic, Massillon Jackson Memorial and Midwest Marlins tournament and reached the finals in the Beast of the East. Playing for the team were Dillon Minturn of Cardington; Kaleb Hollar and Kaden Riddle of Clear Fork; Carson Steinmetz of East Knox; Kaid Carpenter of Fredericktown; Brock Church, Rider Minnick and Zach Pinkerton of Highland; Hunter Church of Mansfield Madison; Cole Ramion of Ontario and Corbin Craig of River Valley.

