Bullets 11u team has great season

The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team finished its season with a 32-3 record, winning the Coaches Against MM, Battle in the Ville and Eagle Classic (12u division) tournaments and placing second in the MAK Dayton. On the team were Brody Hatfield, Cameron Patterson, Brady Pavlak and Brady Taylor from Big Walnut; Caden Beck of Delaware Christian; Jayden Collins and Zach Church of Highland; Trevor Brubaker and Brady Carr of Northmor; Luke Chilicki of Olentangy and Eli Snyder of River Valley.

