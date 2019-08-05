Morrow County FB rivalries

HIGHLAND vs. NORTHMOR

• Last year marked the 53rd game in the series. The teams first met in 1963, with Highland winning by a 16-8 margin.

• After playing in 1965 and 1967, the teams began playing every year starting in 1969.

• The Scots hold a 35-15-3 advantage in the series, currently holding a one-game win streak after claiming a 38-20 decision last year.

• Highland has two winning streaks of 10 years — both from 1996 to 2005 and from 2007 to 2016. The Knights hold two three-game winning streaks. They won every game from 1969-71 and 1980-82.

• Highland’s biggest win in the series was a 55-0 decision in 1999. The Knights picked up a 48-0 win in 1969.

• The Scots have earned 1180 points against Northmor, an average of 22.3 per game. Northmor has scored 771 points for an average of 14.5 per game.

• Highland has tallied six shutouts in the series, most recently in 2012. Northmor has eight shutouts to their name, with the most recent occurring in 1994. These figures include a 0-0 tie in 1976.

CARDINGTON vs. MOUNT GILEAD

• Last year’s game was the 74th meeting between the two schools since Mount Gilead beat the Pirates twice back in 1909.

• The schools have met every year since Cardington resurrected their football program in 1947. In that time, Cardington has a 37-34 advantage, while the teams have tied once. Overall, the Pirates have a narrow 37-36-1 lead with Cardington holding a five-game winning streak, including last year’s 30-16 contest.

• During the series, both schools have had seven-game winning streaks once. Cardington won every game from 1955-61 and Mount Gilead took every game between 1979-85.

• Cardington was undefeated from 1950-61, going 11-0-1.

• Cardington’s biggest win in the series was a 61-0 triumph in 1989. Mount Gilead won 62-6 in 1971 and 70-16 in 1972, the latter being the second-best single-game point total in Indian football history.

• Both teams also are nearly equal in points scored throughout the years. Mount Gilead has scored 1427 points in the series, an average of 19.3 points a game. Cardington has scored 1410 points, an average of 19.1 points a game.

• Mount Gilead has won nine games by shutout, the most recent occurring in 1984. Cardington also has recorded nine shutouts, most recently in 1998.

HIGHLAND vs. MOUNT GILEAD

• Last year’s match-up was the 56th between the two schools since Mount Gilead earned a 28-6 win over the Scots in 1963.

• Currently with a 14-game winning streak, Highland holds an overall 31-24-1 lead in the series.

• Mount Gilead’s longest winning streak was seven games. The Indians won every game from 1971-77. Highland currently possesses a school-best 14-game winning streak against the Indians.

• Highland was 9-1-1 from 1981-91. Mount Gilead was 12-1 from 1965-77.

• Mount Gilead’s biggest win over the Scots was a 44-0 triumph in 1973. Highland’s 58-0 win in last season’s contest is their best showing in the series.

• Highland has picked up 1260 points, an average of 22.5 points per game. The Indians have scored 1090 points, averaging 19.5 points per game.

• Highland has shut out the Indians nine times, with the most recent coming last year. Mount Gilead has earned five shutouts, including their most recent one in 2004.

CARDINGTON vs. NORTHMOR

• Last year’s match-up was the 51st between the two schools since the Knights picked up a 14-0 win over Cardington in 1968.

• After defeating Cardington by a 46-20 margin last year for their second-straight win over the Pirates, Northmor currently holds a slim 26-24-1 advantage over the Pirates in the series.

• The Knights won six straight games between 1974-78, including two wins in 1977. Cardington won all seven games from 1988-94.

• Northmor’s biggest win in the series was a 54-0 victory in 2006. Cardington picked up a 48-0 win in 1988.

• The Knights have tallied 964 points, an average of 18.9 points per game. Cardington has scored a total of 1032 points, an average of 20.2 points per game.

• Northmor also has recorded nine shutouts of the Pirates, including their most recent in 2008. Cardington has four shutouts to their credit, with 2010’s game being the most recent. These figures include a 0-0 tie in 1972.

CARDINGTON vs. HIGHLAND

• Last year’s game was the 56th meeting between the two schools since Highland beat the Pirates 51-12 in 1963.

• After winning 41-7 last year, the Scots hold a 34-22 edge in the series and have won three straight games against Cardington.

• Highland’s eight-game winning streak over Cardington from 2003-10 is their longest in the history of the rivalry between the teams. Cardington also had an eight-game streak which lasted from 1988 to 1995.

• Highland topped the Pirates 74-20 in 2013, with that 54-point win their largest margin of victory against Cardington. Cardington’s biggest win was a 44-0 decision in 1966.

• Highland has scored 1192 points against the Pirates, an average of 21.3 per game. Cardington has scored 924, an average of 16.5 points.

• The Scots have won six games by shutouts, with their most recent happening in 2012. Cardington has seven shutout wins.

MOUNT GILEAD vs. NORTHMOR

• Last year’s match-up was the 51st between the two schools since Mount Gilead earned a 6-0 win over the Knights in 1968.

• The Indians currently hold a 34-17 lead in the series despite losing 42-8 last year for their second-straight defeat against the Knights.

• Mount Gilead’s longest winning streak was eight games. The Indians won every game from 1968 through 1975, outscoring Northmor 184-43 in that span. Northmor’s longest is a three-game streak from 2005-7.

• However, Northmor did win four of the five games taking place from 1976-80 and from 1987-91.

• Mount Gilead’s biggest win in the series was 2011’s 57-0 decision. The 48-13 win by Northmor in 2005 is their widest margin of victory over the Indians.

• The Indians have scored 1048 points, averaging 20.5 points per game. Northmor has picked up 754 points, an average of 14.8 points per game.

• Mount Gilead has tallied nine shutout wins, with the last being their game in 2011. Northmor has shut out the Indians four times, most recently in 2007.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

