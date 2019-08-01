MG swimmers end year

The 2019 Mount Gilead Barracuda squad had 63 members this summer.

“We had a lot of new swimmers, so it was fun to watch them improve. Certain age groups were able to have relays for the first time in awhile. It was a great season considering the change to a new league and some wacky weather! ” said coach Dina Snow.

Competing in the six-and-under group were Hudson Hand, Ben Griffith, Emma Marquis and Trinity Robinson. Eight-and-under girls were Chloe Bolton, Adylynn Brown, Scarlet Caldwell, Avery McClelland and McKenzie West, while the eight-and-under boys were Zane Grandstaff, Connor Robinson and Cleo Young.

Swimming in the 9-10 girls category were Abigail Griffith, Camryn Travis, Alina Van Horn and Kayla Young; 9-10 boys were Elias Bulkowski, Max Bulkowski, Marshall Hand, Evan Irons, Hawke Littell, Aaron Rabun, Quillen Rocks and Jesse West.

The 11-12 girls featured Jacquelynn Gibson, Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal, Danielle Pohlkotte, Shyla Pruden, Ellie Rhea and A’lesha White, with the boys squad made up of Anthony Bump, Niles Bush, Kasey Fiant, Brice Haughn, Carson Mowery and Jaxon Tinch.

“We had a nice size group of 13-14 year-olds, so I hope this translates into future high school swimmers,” reported Snow.

This group was represented by Synteche Black, Kamry Grandstaff, Abby Kincaid, Keana Littell, Tatum Neal, Wesley Bush, Joel Conrad, Luke Frazier, Hayden McClelland, Aydyn Newson, and Nate Rabun. Finishing out the roster are the oldest and typically most experienced members of the team: the 15-18 year olds. This group includes Michaela McGill, Taylor Robinson, Skye Shipman, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch, Logen Bailey, MasoKidwell, Tyler Knight, Eric Mowery, Michael Snopik, Sammie West and William West.

The team is only losing one senior, Gavin Robinson.

“Gavin first joined the team before his freshman year,” said Snow. “He was a key member of our high school team and has been on the summer team each year. We will miss him!”

The Barracuda swim team is open to any area youth with an interest in swimming. The season typically runs from just after Memorial Day until mid-July. They currently compete in the ASAC league with Crestline, Ontario, Upper Sandusky, Loudonville, Willard and Shelly Acres.

Information received from Dina Snow.

