HOJGA scholarship winners

Pictured are the HOJGA Year-End Appreciation Awards Banquet scholarship winners. From left to right are: Alex Pratt of Pleasant (HOJGA Player of the Year Third Runner-up $500), Travis Brake of Fairbanks (Wensinger Family POY Second Runner-up $500), Hayes Bentley of Northmor (Ross Carley Memorial POY First Runner-up $1700, NUCOR Steel Marion Most Improved $500 and Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500), Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks (David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000), HOJGA Corporate Sponsor/Guest Speaker Dennis Jesse, Minoy Shah of Pleasant (HOJGA 13-15 POY $750), Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian (HOJGA Three-Year Accumulative Points $750) and Jesse Schertzer of Ridgedale (Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000). Not pictured is Brennon Newell of Pleasant (Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500). https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Scan0010.jpg Pictured are the HOJGA Year-End Appreciation Awards Banquet scholarship winners. From left to right are: Alex Pratt of Pleasant (HOJGA Player of the Year Third Runner-up $500), Travis Brake of Fairbanks (Wensinger Family POY Second Runner-up $500), Hayes Bentley of Northmor (Ross Carley Memorial POY First Runner-up $1700, NUCOR Steel Marion Most Improved $500 and Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500), Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks (David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000), HOJGA Corporate Sponsor/Guest Speaker Dennis Jesse, Minoy Shah of Pleasant (HOJGA 13-15 POY $750), Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian (HOJGA Three-Year Accumulative Points $750) and Jesse Schertzer of Ridgedale (Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000). Not pictured is Brennon Newell of Pleasant (Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500). Courtesy Photo