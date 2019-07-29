Legacy team places second

The Legacy 05 Fastpitch Softball travel team recently competed in Evansville, Ind. for the USSSA Evansville National Championship Tournament and placed second out of 20 teams in their division. The tournament hosted a total of 212 teams.

They started on Wednesday and Thursday (July 17-18) with pool play and finished that with a 3-0 record and were the top seed. They lost their first bracket game by one run and were placed in the losers’ bracket.

However, on Saturday, July 20, the team won four games. Their last game, against Aftershock Illinois ended in an International Tiebreaker. Legacy’s Maddie Simpson hit a home run to score two runs to finish with an 8-6 win and advance to the championship game against Indiana Fire.

One of the team’s pitchers, Isabel Sayre, was named MVP and also received a trophy for being the Best Defensive Player. Overall, the team had a great season, finishing with a 34-7-1 record over the spring/summer season.

Legacy Fastpitch Organization was established in 2016 and now has grown into five teams ranging from ages 10U to 16U.

On the Legacy softball team that placed second in their national championship tournament were, back row (l-r): assistant coach Greg Parker, Isabel Sayre, Emma Bellamy, Jenna Riley, Maddie Simpson, Zoey Belcher, Kendell Poole, Aliza Wright, Leigh Johnson and head coach Travis Wright. Front row: assistant coach Mike Sandstrom, Angel Spayde, Mikaela Sandstrom, Trinity Garretson, Karli Staley and Alyssa Curry. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_team.jpg On the Legacy softball team that placed second in their national championship tournament were, back row (l-r): assistant coach Greg Parker, Isabel Sayre, Emma Bellamy, Jenna Riley, Maddie Simpson, Zoey Belcher, Kendell Poole, Aliza Wright, Leigh Johnson and head coach Travis Wright. Front row: assistant coach Mike Sandstrom, Angel Spayde, Mikaela Sandstrom, Trinity Garretson, Karli Staley and Alyssa Curry. Courtesy Photo

Information received from April Wright.

