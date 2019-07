Youth shooters compete

Cardinal Center hosted the 2019 SCTP American National Team Championships for youth shooters over the past week.

Competitors competed in a total of seven events, with winners determined in a number of class. The results of the team championships are as follows.

200 Target American Skeet

Overall, Aaron Copelan, Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, 200.

Squad: Collegiate, Michigan State University Shotgun, 587; High School Senior, Allen Eagles Competitive Shooting Team, 590; Rookie, Forest City Skeet Rookie Black, 489; Intermediate/Entry, #7 CGES IE Skeet Black, 562; Intermediate/Advanced, Young Guns IA 1, 562; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City Skeet JV Gold, 580; Senior/Varsity, #2CGES Varsity Skeet Red, 592; Open, National Open 2, 574.

Men: Rookie, Jack McKenzie, 182; Intermediate/Entry, Brayden Floyd, 197; Intermediate/Advanced, Connard Bailey, 199; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Cason Robbins, 198; Senior/Varsity, Aaron Copelan, 200; Collegiate, John Michael Baggett, 198.

Ladies: Rookie, McKenna Wojcieszak, 165; Intermediate/Entry, Caroline Allgood, 172; Intermediate/Advanced, Kiersten Sales, 196; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Allison Shaffer, 190; Senior/Varsity, Reanna Frauens, 199; Collegiate, Madelynn Bernau, 188.

200 Target Doubles Trap

Overall, Eric Long, North Scott Trap Club, 197.

Squad: Collegiate, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet and Trap Team, 852; Intermediate/Entry, Waterford WI Nat 1, 743; Intermediate/Advanced, Golden Eagle Intermediate 1, 912; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 808; Senior/Varsity, North Scott Varsity Red, 963; Open, Henges Doubles, 893.

Men: Rookie, Kyle Fabisiak, 153; Intermediate/Entry, Thomas Burton, 183; Intermediate/Advanced, Landon Sievers, 194; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Pete Wann, 190; Senior/Varsity, Andrew Troje, 197; Collegiate, Eric Long, 197.

Ladies: Rookie, Sydnee Young, 148; Intermediate/Entry, Caroline Allgood, 149; Intermediate/Advanced, Mercie Ashmore, 179; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Ella Kurrus, 174; Senior/Varsity, Reanna Frauens, 190; Collegiate, Karly Krueger, 180.

200 Target Handicap Trap

Overall, Andrew Troje, North Scott Trap Club, 194. Squad: Collegiate, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet and Trap

Team, 818; Rookie, Golden Eagle Rookie 1, 514; Intermediate/Entry, Waterford WI Nat 1, 829; Intermediate/Advanced, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 925; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 822; Senior/Varsity, North Scott Varsity Red, 933; Open, Golden Eagle Mixed 1, 886.

Men: Rookie, Carson Sievers, 182; Intermediate/Entry, Wyatt Sibley, 190; Intermediate/Advanced, Alan Hauser, 191; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Gavin Wright, 184; Senior/Varsity, Andrew Troje, 194; Collegiate, Matthew DeBord, 191.

Ladies: Rookie, Sydnee Young, 180; Intermediate/Entry, Gracyn Hutson, 153; Intermediate/Advanced, Haidyn Stewart, 185; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Tori Cychosz, 178; Senior/Varsity, Culley Emerson, 181; Collegiate, Aimee Spiering, 168.

100 Target Bunker Trap

Overall, Emanuel Butdorf, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club, 89; Rookie, Trent Karvoski, 55.

Squad: Collegiate, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, 212; Open, Buckeye Chippewa Bunker, 238; Intermediate, Fudd Dusters, 193; Senior, Buckeye Chippewa Bunker, 238.

Men: Collegiate, Matt Chlupach, 84; Intermediate, Dalton Dennis, 81; Senior, Emanuel Butdorf, 89.

Ladies: Collegiate, Madelynn Bernau, 81; Intermediate, Kiersten Sales, 64; Senior, Victoria Hendrix, 97.

200 Target Sporting Clays

Overall, Rennie Wilson III, Etowah Valley Mambas, 183.

Squad: Collegiate, Clay Target Team of APSU, 487; High School Senior, Central Falcons, 523; Rookie, Hawkeyes Rookies #1, 398; Intermediate/Entry, #10 CGES IE Sporting Gray, 443; Intermediate/Advanced, Young Guns Intermediate Advanced 1, 496; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City Sporting JV Black, 507; Senior/Varsity, #1 CGES Varsity Sporting Black, 539; Open, Mid Carolina 4H, 500.

Men: Rookie, Cylas Prince, 157; Intermediate/Entry, Bradlan McDonald, 163; Intermediate/Advanced, Turner Parcell, 176; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Rich Pazderski, 178; Senior/Varsity, Rennie Wilson III, 183; Collegiate, John Michael Baggett, 179.

Ladies: Rookie, McKenna Wojcieszak, 123; Intermediate/Entry, Molly Elliott, 136; Intermediate/Advanced, Kiersten Sales, 161; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Abbey Wigh, 152; Senior/Varsity, Dallas Ward, 176; Collegiate, Madelynn Bernau, 150.

200 Target Singles Trap

Overall, Woodrow Glazer, Wayzata Youth Clay Target Club, 200.

Squad: Collegiate, Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club, 959; High School Senior, North Scott Trap Club, 984; Rookie, BHS 1, 818; Intermediate/Entry, Waterford WI Nat 1, 927; Intermediate/Advanced, Golden Eagle Intermediate 1, 966; Senior/Jr. Varsity, CYSS National JV, 966; Senior/Varsity, North Scott Varsity Red, 981; Open, Wayzata Trap 1, 976.

Men: Rookie, Carson Sievers, 185; Intermediate/Entry, Thomas Burton, 197; Intermediate/Advanced, Brady Evans, 198; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Jacob O’Brian, 199; Senior/Varsity, Woodrow Glazer, 200; Collegiate, Eric Long, 197.

Ladies: Rookie, Sydnee Young, 184; Intermediate/Entry, Madison Oswalt, 184; Intermediate/Advanced, Madeline Corbin, 196; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Hannah Demastus, 194; Senior/Varsity, Grace Marlen, 200; Collegiate, Aimee Spiering, 197.

100 Target Doubles Skeet

Overall, Colin Davis, Forest City Juniors, 99.

Squad: Collegiate, Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club, 272; Rookie, Forest City Rookie, 228; Intermediate/Entry, CGES IE Black, 268; Intermediate/Advanced, Blazin Barrels IA, 264; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City JV Black, 277; Senior/Varsity, KCCL V 2, 288; Open, Smoke Open, 272.

Men: Rookie, Collin Whitehead, 84; Intermediate/Entry, Drew Dobyns, 95; Intermediate/Advanced, Turner Parcell, 99; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dalton Dodd, 96; Senior/Varsity, Colin Davis, 99; Collegiate, Ricky Coleman, 97.

Ladies: Intermediate/Entry, Kaitlyn Connelly, 84; Intermediate/Advanced, Ashley Sellers, 88; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Makayla Scott, 90; Senior/Varsity, Ella Whitley, 96; Collegiate, Minmay Pup, 95.

Youth shooters from around the country were at Cardinal Center last week for the 2019 SCTP American National Team Championships.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

