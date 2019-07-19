Best of the Best held by HOJGA

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament was held at Lincoln Hills on Thursday with nine of 14 winners and runners-up of the HOJGA tournament series participating. Eighteen holes were played from the white tees on the par 72 course.

Pleasant’s Alex Pratt and Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks went head to head to claim the title, as both carded 71s. A playoff ensued with Pratt securing his win with a bogey, leaving Brackenridge to place second. Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian nabbed third at 77, while a tie for fourth at 80 was shared by Jacob Beaschler of Harding and Minoy Shah of Pleasant. Fairbank’s Alex Crowe was sixth at 82, followed by Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary at 91 and Thomas Kaufman of River Valley at 92.

A plaque wlll be presented to the winner at the Year-End Awards Banquet on July 25 at Kings Mill, Waldo.

Information received from Carol Markey.