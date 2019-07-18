HOJGA reminder

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association requests junior golfers to send in the reservation slips to attend the Year-End Awards Banquet to be held on July 25 at Kings Mill Golf Club, Waldo.

The event will honor all juniors and guest speaker Dennis Jesse, Corporate Sponsor of HOJGA. Registration begins 5-5:30 p.m. with a pizza/salad buffet at 6 p.m., the guest speaker at 7 p.m., followed by presentation of awards, scholarships, prize drawings and raffle sales/winner of complete set of Tommy Armour TA1 Irons KBS Tour 95 (4-PW).

Due to the recent rescheduled tournament at Marysville rainout, please mail banquet reservations to HOJGA, P.O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821 or call 740-389-6207.

Information received from Carol Markey.