HOJGA concludes sixth tournament

When Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its sixth tournament of the year on Monday, Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead finished in a tie for second in the 16-18 age group by shooting 80.

Competing at Valley View, Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks won that age group with a round of 79. Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks won the 13-15 class by shooting 77, while Carson Walker of Galion took first in the nine-hole 12-and-under group with 56 shots.

The complete results are as follows.

16-18 age class

Justin Brackenridge, 79

Nathan Stewart, 80

Hayes Bentley, 80

Brennon Newell, 81

Caden Fulkerson, 83

Reece Zeigler, 84

Jesse Schertzer, 86

Cayman Spires, 98

13-15 age class

Alexander Crowe, 77

Minoy Shah, 84

Chase Brackenridge, 84

Andrew Crowe, 85

Thomas Kaufman, 86

Nicholas McMullen, 87

Jacob Beaschler, 88

Max Longwell, 91

Isaac Dillon, 91

Nathan Barre, 92

Johnathan Cusack, 95

Nathan McMullen, 97

Maura Murphy, 99

Rayma Smith, 103

Dylan Everitt, 103

Trevor Watson, 106

Mason Rush, 109

Michael Farley, 110

Tayden Peck, 112

Hunter Yancey, 113

Lane Kanagy, 128

Lucy Myers, 134

12-and-under age class

Carson Walker, 56

Alex Schultz, 62

Grady Wisecup, 63

Alex Yancey, 73

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

