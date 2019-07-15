Jesse to speak for HOJGA

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association announces its guest speaker honoree Dennis Jesse of Jesse Marketing Associates, LLC of Sarasota, Fla.

He is HOJGA’s Corporate Sponsor, and was instrumental in establishment of the Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runner-up Scholarship with Jean Carley since 2013. HOJGA will give tribute to Jesse at its Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 25 at Kings Mill Golf Club, Waldo.

The early years of Jesse’s love of golf began at Marion Country Club where he worked under Carley at Marion Country Club, and was also a caddy with stories of some famed clientele. A 1980 graduate of Marion Pleasant High School, he played golf during high school, and he was part of the first team ever to go undefeated in a season. He has begun a fundraising campaign at PHS in creating an Alumni weekend to help the school in special projects.

Jesse was a graduate of Ohio State University in 1984 in Business Marketing and has been a member of the Presidents’ Club since 2005. He is currently working with OSU Marion campus fundraising.

In 1997 Jesse started his own company, Jesse Marketing Associates, LLC, providing high quality marketing service to retail accounts and the wholesale manufacturer. He was partly responsible in creating 523 million dollars of consumer sales, and has served and spoke on many National Retail Panels, speaking about the state of the retail economy.

He is currently involved in Van Wezel Foundation which creates and develops kids appreciation of the arts, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota, All-Star Foundation for abused kids and single parents, Child Protection Center and All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota.

