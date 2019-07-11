HOJGA competes at Bucyrus Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association made up a tournament that had been postponed by rain on Wednesday, competing at Golf Club of Bucyrus.

Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead placed in a tie for third in the 16-18 age group with a round of 77 to pace local golfers. That age group was won by Spencer Keller of Galion, who shot 75 and defeated Fairbanks’ Justin Brackenridge in a one-hole playoff. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant shot 79 to win the 13-15 class and Kaden Ottley of Delaware won the 12-and-under class with a nine-hole round of 37.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age class

Spencer Keller, 75

Justin Brackenridge, 75

Nathan Stewart, 77

Hayes Bentley, 77

Travis Brake, 84

Alex Pratt, 85

Bronson Dalenberg, 86

Jesse Schertzer, 87

Lincoln Finnigan, 87

Brennon Newell, 94

Mitchell Smith, 100

Brennan Waddell, 102

13-15 age class

Mason Rinehart, 79

Minoy Shah, 80

Alexander Crowe, 80

Thomas Kaufman, 81

Max Longwell, 82

Andrew Crowe, 86

Dina Shah, 88

Brock Montgomery, 92

Chase Brackenridge, 92

Steven Street, 93

Isaac Dillon, 94

Grady Jackson, 96

Gavin Lester, 97

Tara Murphy, 99

Maura Murphy, 100

Logan Keller, 100

Nathan Barre, 102

Rayma Smith, 103

Hunter Yancey, 110

Braden Shuff, 111

Lucy Myers, 114

12-and-under

Kaden Ottley, 44

Carson Walker, 56

Henry Terry, 56

Alex Schultz, 66

Alex Yancey, 70

