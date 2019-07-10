HOJGA competes Monday

In the fourth Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament, hosted by Marion Country Club on Monday, one local golfer earned a top-five placement.
Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead shot 77 to finish second in the 16-18 age group to Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks, who finished with a round of 74. Winning the 13-15 age group was Minoy Shah of Pleasant, who shot 78. In the 12-and-under class, Kaden Ottley shot 40 over nine holes to claim first place.
Following are the complete results of the event.
16-18 age class
Justin Brackenridge, 74
Hayes Bentley, 77
Alex Pratt, 78
Spencer Keller, 79
Travis Brake, 80
Lincoln Finnegan, 81
Nathan Stewart, 81
Zack Herbert, 86
Talan Monticue, 86
Tyler Booker, 88
Jesse Schertzer, 88
Caden Fulkerson, 89
Brennon Newell, 94
Mitchell Smith, 97
Bronson Dalenberg, 99
Brennan Waddell, 100
Kayedon Martin, 119
13-15 age class
Minoy Shah, 78
Thomas Kaufman, 84
Nicholas McMullen, 84
Mason Rinehart, 84
Dina Shah, 87
Alexander Crowe, 89
Andrew Crowe, 90
Steven Street, 92
Gavin Lester, 95
Nathan Barre, 97
Michael Farley, 99
Grady Jackson, 99
Max Longwell, 99
Johnathan Cusack, 100
Isaac Dillon, 100
Maura Murphy, 100
Rayma Smith, 101
Nathan McMullen, 103
Chase Brackenridge, 106
Tara Murphy, 107
Caden Nicholson, 107
Hunter Yancey, 110
Logan Keller, 114
Trevor Watson, 114
Lucy Myers, 117
Braden Shuff, 120
Tayden Peck, 123
Dylan Everitt, 125
Gavin Crim, 140
Kaleb Martin, 148
12-and-under age class
Kaden Ottley, 40
Alex Schultz, 51
Henry Terry, 51
Carson Walker, 57
Alex Yancey, 64
