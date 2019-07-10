HOJGA competes Monday

In the fourth Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament, hosted by Marion Country Club on Monday, one local golfer earned a top-five placement.

Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead shot 77 to finish second in the 16-18 age group to Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks, who finished with a round of 74. Winning the 13-15 age group was Minoy Shah of Pleasant, who shot 78. In the 12-and-under class, Kaden Ottley shot 40 over nine holes to claim first place.

Following are the complete results of the event.

16-18 age class

Justin Brackenridge, 74

Hayes Bentley, 77

Alex Pratt, 78

Spencer Keller, 79

Travis Brake, 80

Lincoln Finnegan, 81

Nathan Stewart, 81

Zack Herbert, 86

Talan Monticue, 86

Tyler Booker, 88

Jesse Schertzer, 88

Caden Fulkerson, 89

Brennon Newell, 94

Mitchell Smith, 97

Bronson Dalenberg, 99

Brennan Waddell, 100

Kayedon Martin, 119

13-15 age class

Minoy Shah, 78

Thomas Kaufman, 84

Nicholas McMullen, 84

Mason Rinehart, 84

Dina Shah, 87

Alexander Crowe, 89

Andrew Crowe, 90

Steven Street, 92

Gavin Lester, 95

Nathan Barre, 97

Michael Farley, 99

Grady Jackson, 99

Max Longwell, 99

Johnathan Cusack, 100

Isaac Dillon, 100

Maura Murphy, 100

Rayma Smith, 101

Nathan McMullen, 103

Chase Brackenridge, 106

Tara Murphy, 107

Caden Nicholson, 107

Hunter Yancey, 110

Logan Keller, 114

Trevor Watson, 114

Lucy Myers, 117

Braden Shuff, 120

Tayden Peck, 123

Dylan Everitt, 125

Gavin Crim, 140

Kaleb Martin, 148

12-and-under age class

Kaden Ottley, 40

Alex Schultz, 51

Henry Terry, 51

Carson Walker, 57

Alex Yancey, 64

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

