Junior golfers at Marysville

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its third tournament of the summer on Tuesday, as Marysville’s Blues Creek was the host.

Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead finished in a tie for fifth in the 16-18 age group, shooting 78 to be the only Morrow County golfer in the top five of an age group.

Travis Brake of Fairbanks won the 16-18 age group. He and Justin Brackenridge, also of Fairbanks, shot 75, but Brake won on the second hole of playoff play. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks won the 13-15 age group with a round of 80, while Delaware’s Kaden Ottley shot 44 over nine holes to win the 12-and-under class.

Complete results are below.

16-18 age class

Travis Brake, 75

Justin Brackenridge, 75

Alex Pratt, 77

Caden Fulkerson, 77

Talan Monticue, 78

Hayes Bentley, 78

Jesse Schertzer, 80

Logan Bocsy, 80

Reece Zeigler, 81

Brennon Newell, 81

Zack Herbert, 83

Nathan Stewart, 85

Rocco Longbrake, 88

Tyler Booker, 91

Brennan Waddell, 96

Ethan Hull, 102

13-15 age class

Minoy Shah, 81

Mason Rinehart, 82

Dina Shah, 84

Thomas Kaufman, 85

Andrew Crowe, 85

Steven Street, 86

Jacob Beaschler, 87

Max Longwell, 91

Maura Murphy, 93

Chase Brackenridge, 93

Nathan Barre, 94

Rayma Smith, 95

Isaac Dillon, 95

Johnathan Cusack, 95

Michael Farley, 96

Gavin Lester, 100

Mason Rush, 102

Tara Murphy, 104

Dillon Gilliland, 105

Lane Kanagy, 108

Trevor Watson, 115

Tayden Peck, 116

Lucy Myers, 117

Hunter Yancey, 123

Dylan Everitt, 123

12-and-under age class

Kaden Ottley, 44

Sam Reynolds, 46

Henry Terry, 50

Grady Wisecup, 61

Alex Schultz, 69

Alex Yancey, 74

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

