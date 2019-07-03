Vintage motorcycles at Mid-Ohio this weekend

This weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course motorcyclists from across the country will ride into North Central Ohio for the Honda AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Avon Tyres, July 5-7.

This is one of the largest annual gatherings of motorcyclists, enthusiasts, vendors and collectors worldwide. Plus, it is all for a great cause serving as a fundraiser for the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization that works to preserve the history and tradition of motorcycling in the United States.

For the 2019 edition, Honda motorcycle heritage will be celebrated as the featured marque of the weekend. Honda AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Avon Tyres will not only celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honda’s legendary 1969 CB750 but also the 40th anniversary of the six-cylinder CBX and the 60th anniversary of Honda Motor Company’s presence in America. Three-time AMA Grand National Champion and AMA Superbike Champion Bubba Shobert will be Grand Marshal of the event. Shobert is a longtime factory Honda rider and one of the winningest racers in professional motorcycle competition.

“This weekend, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be packed with motorcycling competitors and enthusiasts that will take over our 330-acre property. You’ll see bikes parked everywhere!” said Craig Rust, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President. “We welcome two new global brands to this weekend’s motorcycle celebration in Honda Motorcycles and Avon Tyres and can’t wait to get this weekend started. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend than at Mid-Ohio!”

The weekend will include multiple forms of racing disciplines, including road racing on the 2.4-mile, 15 turn Mid-Ohio road course, hare scrambles, motocross, pit bikes and trials. Flat track racing will be held at the nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening (July 6).

Along with the racing that occurs throughout the weekend, attendees can be entertained through live music, merchandise displays, a swap meet over 1,000 vendors strong, and other attractions, such as the American Motor Drome Wall of Death. Motorcycle owners can also take part in the “Lap for History” around the race track during the lunch break each day with a donation to the AMA Hall of Fame, or enter their motorcycle into the bike show on Saturday (July 6). Seminars with wide-ranging topics conducted by industry experts add to the schedule’s offerings. Live music acts are also booked for Friday and Saturday (July 5 and 6).

Ticket prices for the event are $60 for the weekend, $40 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday ($5 additional at the gate). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock access is open to the public for free during Honda AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Avon Tyres. Motorhome and tent spaces are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance either by calling 419-884-8400 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting midohio.com.

Visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com to read more about Honda AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Avon Tyres. Follow the event on social media with #AMAVMD.