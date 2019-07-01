Many cars at Vintage Grand Prix

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course held its Vintage Grand Prix from June 21-23, featuring a large assortment of vintage cars, both on the race track and as part of car shows. The featured marque for this year, the 37th consecutive this event has been hosted by Mid-Ohio, was the Chevrolet Corvair.

The Corvair Reunion race was won by James Schardt, while Logan Dernoshek was second and Norman Latulippe finished third.

In the Classic/Vintage endurance race, the team of Thomas and Matt Kane finished in first place. Debbie Cloud and John Burton took second and John Cloud ran third. The Historic Endurance race was won by Dwight Merriman, while Andrea Robertson finished second and John Cloud took third.

Saturday’s Sports2000 race was won by John Thompson, with Rob Sherwood finishing second and Edward Guenther placing third. On Sunday, Thompson won again, with Brent Gernert moving up into second place and Sherwood falling to third.

The Mazda Miata Heritage Cup also ran on both days. On Saturday, Marc Cefalo placed first, Jonathan Davis was second and Joey Selmants ran third. Sunday saw Davis claim the checkered flag, with Cefalo running second and John Guthrie taking third.

In Saturday’s first International GT race, the duo of Mark Sandridge and Joe Varde took first place, while Tom Pank was second and Robert Wisen ran third. Sandridge and Varde also won in that day’s second race, with Ken Thwaits claimed second and Pank finished third. There was an IGT endurance race on Sunday, which was also won by Sandridge and Varde. Colin Cohen and Jason Hart took second place, while Wisen claimed third place.

There also were races on both Saturday and Sunday featuring various car groups. Groups One, Three and Four ran together, with Jonathan DeGaynor winning on Saturday, George Balbach claiming second and David Burton placing third. On Sunday, DeGaynor and Balbach repeated in the top two spots, while Vic Skirmants was third.

In the Saturday Group Two race, Mike Winebrenner took first place, while Garey Guzman placed second and Michael Spence ran third. On Sunday, Gregory Stamm claimed first, while Winebrenner took second and Guzman placed third.

Justin Frick won Saturday’s race for Groups Five, Seven, Nine and 11. David Nikolas ran second and James Farley was third. On Sunday, Nikolas took the checkered flag, Farley was second and David Bland finished in third place.

During Saturday’s race for Groups Six and 12a, Jody O’Donnell finished in first place, Scott Borchetta was second and Scott Graham placed third. O’Donnell was first again on Sunday, while Borchetta repeated in second place. Third place was won by Michael Donohue.

For Groups Eight and 12b, on Saturday, David Huber took first place, while John Higgins was second and Paul Stinson ran third. Huber picked up another win on Sunday. Scott Kissinger placed second and Higgins finished third.

Saturday’s Group 10 race was won by Jonathan DeGaynor, while Benoit Bergeron finished second and Zach Arnold placed third. On Sunday, Bergeron moved up to first place. John Higgins ran second and Rob Metka placed third.

John Guthrie of Sunbury takes part in the Mazda Miata Heritage Cup at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Grand Prix. Guthrie would finish fifth in that race on Saturday and take third on Sunday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_johnguthriemiataheritage.jpg John Guthrie of Sunbury takes part in the Mazda Miata Heritage Cup at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Grand Prix. Guthrie would finish fifth in that race on Saturday and take third on Sunday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel John Thompson won both Sports2000 races at Mid-Ohio during the Morrow County race track’s Vintage Grand Prix. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_johnthompsonS2000.jpg John Thompson won both Sports2000 races at Mid-Ohio during the Morrow County race track’s Vintage Grand Prix. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

