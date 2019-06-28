HOJGA holds second event of season

After rain forced a pair of Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association events to be moved to July, they were able to finally get a second event completed on Thursday.

Competing at Kenton’s Veteran Memorial course, two Morrow County golfers finishing in the top five of their age groups. Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead tied for third place in the 16-18 age group with a round of 81. In the 13-15 age group, Mount Gilead’s Steven Street finished fifth, scoring 90.

Winning the age groups were: Alex Pratt of Pleasant, 79 (16-18); Jacob Beaschler of Harding, 79 (13-15) and Kaden Ottley, Delaware, 43 (12-and-under).

Complete results are below.

16-18 age class

Alex Pratt, 79

Travis Brake, 80

Hayes Bentley, 81

Spencer Keller, 81

Logan Bocsy, 83

Justin Brackenridge, 83

Zack Herbert, 83

Rocco Longbrake, 83

Talan Monticue, 83

Caden Fulkerson, 85

Brennon Newell, 85

Reece Zeigler, 86

Jesse Schertzer, 89

Tyler Booker, 92

Brennan Waddell, 101

Ethan Hull, 112

Kayedon Martin, 132

13-15 age class

Jacob Beaschler, 79

Minoy Shah, 81

Mason Rinehart, 82

Alexander Crowe, 85

Steven Street, 90

Dina Shah, 91

Brock Montgomery, 93

Cheech Garcia, 94

Gavin Lester, 94

Max Longwell, 94

Grady Jackson, 95

Chase Brackenridge, 96

Andrew Crowe, 97

Tara Murphy, 102

Dillon Gilliland, 103

Trevor Watson, 103

Maura Murphy, 104

Caden Nicholson, 104

Mason Rush, 108

Rayma Smith, 109

Lucy Myers, 114

Nathan Barre, 116

Hunter Yancey, 118

Dylan Everitt, 119

Kaleb Martin, 120

Braden Shuff, 120

Tayden Peck, 122

Lane Kanagy, 126

12-and-under age class

Kaden Ottley, 43

Henry Terry, 53

Sam Reynolds, 54

Grady Wisecup, 62

Alex Schultz, 68

