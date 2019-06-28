HOJGA holds second event of season

After rain forced a pair of Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association events to be moved to July, they were able to finally get a second event completed on Thursday.
Competing at Kenton’s Veteran Memorial course, two Morrow County golfers finishing in the top five of their age groups. Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead tied for third place in the 16-18 age group with a round of 81. In the 13-15 age group, Mount Gilead’s Steven Street finished fifth, scoring 90.
Winning the age groups were: Alex Pratt of Pleasant, 79 (16-18); Jacob Beaschler of Harding, 79 (13-15) and Kaden Ottley, Delaware, 43 (12-and-under).
Complete results are below.
16-18 age class
Alex Pratt, 79
Travis Brake, 80
Hayes Bentley, 81
Spencer Keller, 81
Logan Bocsy, 83
Justin Brackenridge, 83
Zack Herbert, 83
Rocco Longbrake, 83
Talan Monticue, 83
Caden Fulkerson, 85
Brennon Newell, 85
Reece Zeigler, 86
Jesse Schertzer, 89
Tyler Booker, 92
Brennan Waddell, 101
Ethan Hull, 112
Kayedon Martin, 132
13-15 age class
Jacob Beaschler, 79
Minoy Shah, 81
Mason Rinehart, 82
Alexander Crowe, 85
Steven Street, 90
Dina Shah, 91
Brock Montgomery, 93
Cheech Garcia, 94
Gavin Lester, 94
Max Longwell, 94
Grady Jackson, 95
Chase Brackenridge, 96
Andrew Crowe, 97
Tara Murphy, 102
Dillon Gilliland, 103
Trevor Watson, 103
Maura Murphy, 104
Caden Nicholson, 104
Mason Rush, 108
Rayma Smith, 109
Lucy Myers, 114
Nathan Barre, 116
Hunter Yancey, 118
Dylan Everitt, 119
Kaleb Martin, 120
Braden Shuff, 120
Tayden Peck, 122
Lane Kanagy, 126
12-and-under age class
Kaden Ottley, 43
Henry Terry, 53
Sam Reynolds, 54
Grady Wisecup, 62
Alex Schultz, 68
Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS