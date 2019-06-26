Two Morrow County athletes receive OHSAA scholarships

Brock Veley of Highland and Casey White of Mount Gilead were two of 199 recent Ohio high school graduates to receive scholarships from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Both received Central District Athletic Board Scholar-Athlete scholarships, which range from $500 to $1000. Recipients are selected based on a point system while rewards students for grade point averages, class rank, ACT or SAT scores, varsity letters earned and individual and team athletic honors.

Information received from the OHSAA.