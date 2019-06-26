Local shooters named All-Ohio

Pictured above are (l-r) Christian Miller, Ryan Denes, Alex McCafferty and Tuff Hutchins, who all made the Ohio State Trapshooting Association All-Ohio team. Denes, of Marengo, was the top scorer in the Sub-Junior class, while Hutchins (Fredericktown) also qualified in that class. Making All-Ohio in the Junior class were McCafferty and Miller, both of Marengo. A fifth area shooter, Ryan Minyo of Mount Gilead, who is not pictured, also made All-Ohio as the top scorer in the Junior Gold class.

