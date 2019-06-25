Bullets take second in tournament

The Mid-Ohio Bullets 06 travel softball team finished with another second-place finish this past weekend. They lost 10-8 in the championship game to take second place in a field of 20 teams from around the state. They have now placed first, second or third in four of the six tournaments they have played in and are ranked first in Ohio in their division. Follow the team on Facebook for upcoming information regarding tryouts for next year and to cheer them on as the season winds down.

The Mid-Ohio Bullets 06 travel softball team finished with another second-place finish this past weekend. They lost 10-8 in the championship game to take second place in a field of 20 teams from around the state. They have now placed first, second or third in four of the six tournaments they have played in and are ranked first in Ohio in their division. Follow the team on Facebook for upcoming information regarding tryouts for next year and to cheer them on as the season winds down. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_MOB06.jpg The Mid-Ohio Bullets 06 travel softball team finished with another second-place finish this past weekend. They lost 10-8 in the championship game to take second place in a field of 20 teams from around the state. They have now placed first, second or third in four of the six tournaments they have played in and are ranked first in Ohio in their division. Follow the team on Facebook for upcoming information regarding tryouts for next year and to cheer them on as the season winds down. Courtesy Photo