MG summer swimmers defeat Crestline last week

The Mount Gilead Barracudas took on the Crestline Water Dogs last Wednesday night in Crestline. Mount Gilead prevailed over Crestline 337-150.

“Once again, we had the uncertain weather to deal with, but the kids did a great job at an unfamiliar pool and managed to finish all the events but the last few relays before the rain started. Never a dull moment!” said coach Dina Snow. “The Crestline team and parents were very friendly and we all had a good time watching the kids swim. This meet differed from our last two meets in that we were finally the bigger team with more older swimmers, and that carried the meet for us.”

Scoring first place points in individual events were Chloe Bolton in the 25 free, 25 back and 25 breast; Niles Bush, 50 breast; Joel Conrad, 100 IM and 50 breast; Luke Frazier, 50 free; Zane Grandstaff, 25 back; Abby Griffith, 25 free and 25 back; Hudson Hand, 25 free; Evan Irons, 25 breast; Tyler Knight, 50 breast; Hawke Littell, 25 free, 25 fly and 25 back; Keana Littell, 50 back; Emma Marquis, Michael Snopik, 50 free and 100 free; Adriana Tinch, 50 free and Jaxon Tinch, 50 free and 50 back.

Coming in second in their races were Synteche Black, 50 free; Adylynn Brown, 25 free and 25 back; Max Bulkowski, 25 back; Wesley Bush, 50 free; Luke Frazier, 50 breast; Jacquelynn Gibson, 50 free and 50 back; Zane Grandstaff, 25 free and 25 breast; Abby Griffith, 25 breast; Mason Kidwell, 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast; Griffin McClelland, 50 breast; Carson Mowery, 50 free; Tatum Neal, 50 free; Nate Rabun, 50 back; Cassandra Snopik, 50 free; Alina VanHorn, 25 free and 25 back and Sammie West, 50 back.

Rounding out the top finishes with third were Logen Bailey, 50 breast; Anthony Bump, 50 back; Niles Bush, 50 free; Wesley Bush, 50 breast; Kamry Grandstaff, 50 breast; Evan Irons, 25 back; Tyler Knight, 100 IM; Keana Littell, 50 free; Avery McClelland, 25 free; Hayden McClelland, 50 back; Eric Mowery, 50 free; Danielle Pohlkotte, 50 back; Ellie Rhea, 50 free; Trinity Robinson, 25 free; Jesse West, 25 breast and Cleo Young, 25 back.

“Our relays also did very well,” said Snow. “That is always fun for the kids to be part of a relay and cheer for each other!”

Coming in first were the the 9-10 boys medley relay (Evan Irons, Jesse West, Hawke Littell and Elias Bulkowski); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Nathan Rabun, Luke Frazier, Joel Conrad and Wesley Bush); the 15-18 girls medley relay (Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Michaela McGill); the 15-18 boys medley relay (Mason Kidwell, Gavin Robinson, Tyler Knight and Michael Snopik); the 8-under girls free relay (Avery McClelland, Alina Van Horn, Adylynn Brown and Emma Marquis); the 8-under boys free relay (Zane Grandstaff, Cleo Young, Connor Robinson and Hudson Hand); the 9-10 boys free relay (Elias Bulkowski, Max Bulkowski, Hawke Littell and Jesse West); the 11-12 girls free relay (Shyla Pruden, Ellie Rhea, Danielle Pohlkotte and Kendall Neal); the 11-12 boys free relay (Niles Bush, Carson Mowery, Griffin McClelland and Jaxon Tinch); the 13-14 girls free relay (Synteche Black, Tatum Neal, Jacquelynn Gibson and Keana Littell); the 13-14 boys free relay (Luke Fraizer, Hayden McClelland, Nathan Rabun and Aydyn Newson); the 15-18 girls free relay (Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Skye Shipman) and the 15-18 boys free relay (Tyler Knight, Gavin Robinson, Joel Conrad, and Michael Snopik).

Scoring second place points were the the 15-18 boys B medley relay (Eric Mowery, Logen Bailey, Sammie West and William West); the 9-10 boys B free relay (Evan Irons, Marshall Hand, Aaron Rabun and Quillen Rocks) and the 15-18 boys B free relay (Mason Kidwell, Logen Bailey, Sammie West and Eric Mowery).

The team will face Shelly Acres swim club on June 26, and several swimmers will be traveling to Willard for an invitational on June 24.

Information received from Dina Snow.

