HOJGA changes event dates due to rain

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association has rescheduled three events due to recent weather conditions.

The Golf Club of Bucyrus event will now be on July 10, while the Marysville Golf Club event has been moved to July 17. Also, the Chad A. Wheeler Best of the Best (season’s winners and runners-up) at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky will be on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Juniors are asked to let officials know if they will be participating in these events at the next tournament, which will be held at Veteran Memorial Park, Kenton.

Information received from Carol Markey.