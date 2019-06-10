Mount Gilead’s White twins to run in college

Two successful cross country and track and field athletes for Mount Gilead over the past four years will continue competing in those sports at the collegiate level, as twin brothers Casey and Kyle White announced their future plans in May.

Casey White will attend Swarthmore College, located near Philadelphia. His brother, Kyle, signed his letter of intent to compete for Baldwin Wallace University in the greater Cleveland area.

Kyle will major in integrated science, while Casey is currently undecided, but considering both history and political science. Both are pleased with their choice for their future education.

“It has a very good academic reputation,” said Casey of Swarthmore. “I also wanted to go to a small college, but wanted to be in a big city and it’s 10 minutes outside of Philadelphia. When I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home.”

“When I first stepped foot on campus, I knew it was the environment I waited to be in,” was Kyle’s opinion of Baldwin Wallace. “Baldwin Wallace had the major I wanted to go into and has a special program that allows teachers to speak in schools around Cleveland.”

Both will compete in both track and cross country and even have plans to compete in the same events — primarily distance races, as well as possibly the steeplechase. However, unlike in the past, they won’t be teammates next year.

“It’ll be interesting,” said Kyle. “It’ll be different for sure. I hope to make it back to the same course and run each each other.”

Casey concurred: “It’ll definitely be hard. I’ve had the privilege to have a forever-long training partner. Being apart will be hard. We’ll definitely support each other and train with each other during break.”

Both Whites have worked to be able to compete collegiately throughout their time in Mount Gilead, making them both very happy that goal has been reached.

“I’m excited for the new opportunity and to be on a new team and have new experiences,” said Kyle.

“I’m looking forward to exploring a new state and new city,” added Casey. “I value academics above all else, but think competing in track and cross country will be beneficial to me. It teaches valuable lessons in life regarding punctuality, teamwork and being a better person.”

And it doesn’t hurt when the brothers have spent their four years of high school being key members of very successful track and cross country programs, with both the boys’ cross country team and boys’ track and field team finishing fifth in the state in Division III during their senior year with both brothers playing big roles in that success.

“The amount of success we’ve had throughout the years didn’t happen in one year,” said Kyle. “It’s something that’s been built over years and that’s special.”

Casey added that it’s been a lot of fun watching the athletes on his teams experience that success over the years.

“Watching everyone grow and become successful people in the classroom and on the cross country course and every sport,” was what he considered his best memory of high school.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

