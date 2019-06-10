HOJGA golf season begins

The first HOJGA event of the summer took place last Tuesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course in Upper Sandusky.

One local golfer finished in the top five of his division, as Hayes Bentley of Mount Gilead recorded an 18-hole total of 78 to finish fourth in the 16-18 age class. Golfers in that and the 13-15 group play 18 holes per tournament, while those in the 12-and-under c class have nine-hole competitions.

Following are the complete results of the Lincoln Hills event.

16-18 age class

Brett Montgomery, 72

Justin Brackenridge, 74

Nathan Stewart, 77

Hayes Bentley, 78

Talan Monticue, 84

Reece Zeigler, 86

Kameron Hall, 87

Brennon Newell, 87

Jesse Schertzer, 87

Travis Brake, 90

Rocco Longbrake, 91

Logan Bocsy, 92

Alex Pratt, 92

Bronson Dalenberg, 95

Mitchell Smith, 98

Brennan Waddell, 122

13-15 age class

Minoy Shah, 77

Alexander Crowe, 79

Jacob Beaschler, 84

Dina Shah, 84

Mason Rinehart, 85

Johnathan Cusack, 86

Gavin Lester, 86

Nicholas McMullen, 86

Thomas Kaufman, 87

Steven Street, 91

Chase Brackenridge, 94

Max Longwell, 95

Nathan Barre, 101

Nathan McMullen, 103

Tara Murphy, 108

Caden Nicholson, 110

Rayma Smith, 112

Matthew Homburg, 116

Braden Shuff, 117

Lane Kanagy, 144

12-and-under age class

Brock Montgomery, 49

Kaden Ottley, 50

Sam Reynolds, 56

Carson Walker, 56

Alex Schultz, 69

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

