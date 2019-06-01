Champion tops Cardington for state crown

AKRON — Cardington’s dream season ended Saturday morning.

Powerhouse Warren Champion, for the second straight season, defeated the Lady Pirates, this time by a 5-0 count at Firestone Stadium.

This is Champion’s third straight Division III softball championship.

A pitchers’ duel and great defense by the Lady Pirates kept the game scoreless through five innings.

Cassidy Shaffer accounted for all of the runs with two home runs, a 3-run blast in the sixth inning and a 2-run shot in the seventh.

Cardington advanced to the Division III state championship for the second straight year by defeating West Jefferson by a 5-2 margin in Thursday’s semifinal contest.

The Golden Flashes end the year at 30-0, while the Lady Pirates finish a great season at 25-5.

