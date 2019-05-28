Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team takes tourney

The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team won the 12u division of the Eagle Classic Memorial Tournament by going 4-0 on the weekend. Their wins came over the Ohio Stingers, Triple Crown Royals, Bats Baseball Club and Westerville Naturals. The team improved to 25-1 on the season. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Caden Beck, Trevor Brubaker, Zach Church, Luke Chilicki, Brody Hatfield, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Eli Snyder, Brady Carr and Jayden Collins.

The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team won the 12u division of the Eagle Classic Memorial Tournament by going 4-0 on the weekend. Their wins came over the Ohio Stingers, Triple Crown Royals, Bats Baseball Club and Westerville Naturals. The team improved to 25-1 on the season. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Caden Beck, Trevor Brubaker, Zach Church, Luke Chilicki, Brody Hatfield, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Eli Snyder, Brady Carr and Jayden Collins. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Eagle-Classic-Champions-2019-Mid-Ohio-Bullets-11u.jpg The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team won the 12u division of the Eagle Classic Memorial Tournament by going 4-0 on the weekend. Their wins came over the Ohio Stingers, Triple Crown Royals, Bats Baseball Club and Westerville Naturals. The team improved to 25-1 on the season. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Caden Beck, Trevor Brubaker, Zach Church, Luke Chilicki, Brody Hatfield, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Eli Snyder, Brady Carr and Jayden Collins. Courtesy Photo