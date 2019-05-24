Highland athletes compete at regionals

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s boys’ track sprinters had a good first day in the Division II track and field meet at Lexington, advancing to Saturday’s finals in several events.

Both Jack Weaver and Brock Veley advanced to the finals of the 100-meter dash. Both runners, as well as Landyn Albanese and Chase Carpenter, moved on in the 400-meter relay. Weaver also advanced in the 200-meter dash.

Veley also competed in the 200, as did Landon Remmert in the 300-meter hurdles.

For the Lady Scots, Erin Conner took 10th place in the shot put and Peyton Carpenter ran in the 200.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Highland’s Brock Veley (r) advanced to the regional finals in the 100-meter dash, as well as in the 400-meter relay with Jack Weaver, Landyn Albanese and Chase Carpenter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_brockveley.jpg Highland’s Brock Veley (r) advanced to the regional finals in the 100-meter dash, as well as in the 400-meter relay with Jack Weaver, Landyn Albanese and Chase Carpenter. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS