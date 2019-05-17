MG track teams lead at districts after two days

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Mount Gilead track teams jumped out to the overall lead in both the boys’ and girls’ district meet on Thursday, while competing in the field events in the Division III competition held at Watkins Memorial.

The Lady Indians have 47 points, while second place Delaware Christian has 25. In the boys’ meet, MG has 42 points, while East Knox has 38 to be in second.

In tallying those points, both Indian team advanced a number of athletes to regionals. For the girls, Allison Johnson cleared 9’4” to win the pole vault. Isabela Schroeter earned second place in the high jump for clearing 5’. Kelsey Kennon advanced in two events, as she took third in the discus with an effort of 112’ and also placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 34’5”. Also moving on was Skylar Edwards, who finished third in the shot, tossing it 34’11”.

Two more girls placed for MG on Thursday, as Alexis McCoy took fifth in the pole vault and Olivia Millisor was seventh in the high jump.

For the boys’ team, Micah Tuggle won the shot put with a heave of 52’3.75”. He also was fourth in the discus with an effort of 128’9” to also advance in that event. Kyle White moved on in the pole vault, placing second after clearing 11’8”. Also advancing was Nick McKinney, who took third in the discus with a throw of 130’.

Wyatt Harriman placed sixth in the pole vault to also add points to the Indian total.

The Northmor boys, who currently are fourth in the team standings, advanced Tony Martinez to the regional meet. He won the pole vault by clearing 13’6”.

Blake Miller finished fifth in the high jump and eighth in the discus, while Aaron Berg took fifth in the pole vault and Austin Hammond finished seventh in the shot put. Northmor’s girls’ team resides in fifth place after two days of competition.

Rachael Ervin moved on to the regional meet in the pole vault, clearing 8’ for third place. Three other girls placed for the Golden Knights. Macy Miracle was sixth in the discus, Julianna Ditullio took sixth in the long jump and Sabrina Kelley was the sixth-place pole vaulter.

While Cardington didn’t have any regional qualifiers on Thursday, one girl placed. Hazel Jolliff took eighth in the long jump for the Pirates.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS